American Paralympic judoka Dartanyon Crockett has hosted his fourth annual "coat drive" in Colorado Springs.

The 25-year-old provided more than 130 coats, scarves and hats to children at Stratton Meadows Elementary School in the United States city.

Crockett, who won Paralympic bronze medals at both London 2012 and Rio 2016 in the men's 90 kilogram class, has donated more than 600 items in all in the years he has been running the project.

His initiative, backed by the Springs Rescue Mission, has helped homeless people and others in need of warm clothing over the festive winter season.

At the school, Crockett helped fit and style the grateful youngsters with their new winter wear.

Coats were handed out to grateful youngsters at the school ©US Paralympics/Twitter

A former world champion, Crockett was born with a degenerative eye condition called Leber’s congenital amaurosis.

A promising wrestler, his life changed in 2009 following an interview with ESPN, after which he was invited to the US Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs before taking up judo and moving there full-time.

It is, therefore, particularly poignant for him to be able to give something back for other people, with the "coat drive" an idea he and his friends conceived.