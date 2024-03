The President's Cup of the Pan American Taekwondo Union will begin on 14 March in Costa Rica. In a competition that will have the participation of more than 1,100 athletes from all over the American continent, the G-2 is set to be a transcendental event.

The competition will not only attract competitors from the Pan American region, but will also count with the presence of athletes from other continental unions, including those from Europe and Asia. The president of the Pan American Taekwondo Union (PATU), Juan Manuel López anticipated the crucial importance of events such as the President's Cup in building bridges between the different regions. "This tournament will not only be an opportunity for athletes to earn ranking points, but also to strengthen the bonds between nations through taekwondo. It will be a testimony of solidarity and sportsmanship that transcends borders."

In the pre-Olympic qualifying phase, the President's Cup is expected to be the stage where athletes will not only try to accumulate crucial points for the rankings, but also use it as an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and, on the other hand, look for wild cards that could open the doors to future Pan American events.