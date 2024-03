Following the conclusion of the table tennis competition at the 13th African Games over the weekend, Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw and Nigeria's Offiong Edem have led the rise of African players in the International Table Tennis Federation's (ITTF) Week 11 Ranking released on Tuesday 12 March.

Diaw and Offiong, both bronze medallists in the singles event, improved their world rankings to become the biggest movers in the world. Senegal's Diaw climbed 26 places to be ranked 67th in the world, while Edem moved up 45 places to be ranked 97th, the highest ranking Nigerian player in the world. The world's biggest mover, however, is Algeria's Lucie Mobarek, who was unranked before the African Games but has moved up 544 places to become the world's highest ranked Algerian player at 103.

Egypt's Khaled Assar, who reached the quarter-finals in the men's singles, climbed 146 places to 145th. The biggest beneficiaries are the Tunisian trio of Wassim Essid, Youssef Ben Attia and Khalil Sta. The Tunisians are bronze medallists in the men's team event and have climbed up the world rankings.

Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw won bronze in the men's singles at the African Games. ITTF

Teenage sensation Essid gained 83 steps to move up to 206th, while Ben Attia and Sta gained 221 places to move up to 237th and 238th respectively. The other women's climbers were Algeria's Mallisa Nasri, Ghana's Cynthia Kwabi and Uganda's Judith Nangonzi. Nasri gained 78 steps and is now ranked 211, Kwabi gained 113 positions and is now ranked 237, while Nangonzi gained 135 steps and is now ranked 245.

Nigeria's Quadri Aruna remains the highest-ranked African player in the world at 11th, while African Games champion Omar Assar of Egypt is ranked 22nd. Egypt's Dina Meshref and Hana Goda remain the highest-ranked African women's players at 26th and 30th respectively.