The Vikings confirmed the deal in a statement. They didn't discuss his destination after failing to reach an agreement with the quarterback on his contract. Cousins joined Minnesota from Washington in 2018 and helped the Vikings reach the playoffs in 2019 and 2022.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has signed a four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN reported that the deal is worth $180 million and the player will receive $45 million per season for four years with $100 million fully guaranteed. His agent, Mike McCartney, confirmed the terms. Six years ago, he became the first NFL player to sign a fully guaranteed veteran's contract.

Cousins and Minnesota could not agree on a deal. It was Atlanta that convinced the player to join them for the next four years. The Vikings confirmed Cousins' departure in a statement. However, no mention was made of Atlanta. Negotiations between team executives and Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, with the Falcons were intense and demanding.

Cousins suffered an Achilles injury last season and rejoined Falcons after recovering. GETTY IMAGES

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement: "After extensive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that meets both Kirk's and the Minnesota Vikings' short and long-term vision."

"Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him, his wife Julie and their children all the best," the executive added as quoted by ESPN.

Cousins signed with the Vikings from Washington in 2018. He has been instrumental in helping his former team reach the playoffs in 2019 and 2022. Cousins started last season brightly, leading the league in touchdown passes and accumulating 2,331 yards. However, he tore his right Achilles tendon in week eight and was sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Falcons are looking to improve their results after having missing the playoffs since the 2017 season. The Falcons haven't had much luck with free agent signings recently. They signed Desmond Ridder last season, but he didn't help the team much.

Raheem Morris will be the new coach of the Falcons and has chosen Kirk Cousins as one of the leaders of his project. However, last season wasn't the best for the new quarterback after he suffered an Achilles injury. Cousins will form a good partnership with receivers Drake London and Kyle Pitts.