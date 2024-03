Shoma Mori "Shora" defeated Fujito in the final at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne last weekend. The final followed a group stage that was closely watched by the crowd. The president of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), Riccardo Fraccari, highlighted the "success of this first edition".

"Shora" is proving to be a true master of the discipline, having won the eBASEBALL™ tournaments at the 2021 Olympic eSports Week and the 2023 Olympic eSports Series.

Shoma Mori "Shora", first champion of the WBSC eBASEBALL™ Series. WBSC

Riccardo Fraccari was joined at the WBSC eBASEBALL™ Series World Finals by IOC Sport Director Kit McConnell, Director of the Lausanne Olympic Capital Foundation Sébastien Griesmar, ASOIF President Francesco Ricci Bitti and Konami's Manager of Global Business Development Shinji Namekawa.

The final was the first eSports event to be held at the Olympic Museum. The Japanese player was presented with the trophy by Fraccari. The WBSC reports that Fraccari emphasised the WBSC's continued commitment to the younger generation.

Congratulations to all of the finalists for their outstanding performances in the WBSC eBASEBALL™ Series 2023 World Finals👏👏



President Fraccari said: "The WBSC eBASEBALL™ Series World Finals was a historic moment for our organisation. It was the first time we had organised such an event and the first eSports Finals to be held at the Olympic Museum. As we look for ways to continue to grow our sport globally, we believe that adding eSports to our Baseball-Softball family will help us attract new fans, especially the younger generation."

"We would like to thank our publisher, Konami, for their continued support and partnership, as well as the City of Lausanne, the Lausanne Olympic Capital Foundation, our host, the Olympic Museum, and of course the International Olympic Committee for working together to make this a success." Statements collected by the WBSC.

"Shora" will defend his title this year at the WBSC ePremier12™, which brings together the 12 best players in the world. "A new adventure will start in April: The WBSC eBASEBALL™ Series 2024, a collection of events with one goal for everyone: to qualify for the ePremier12™," said Fraccari.