International taekwondo events are set to return to Brisbane in 2024, with the World Taekwondo President's Cup (Oceania) and the Australian Open confirmed for 18-22 September at the Nissan Arena.

The event is open to the world's top black belts and athletes from World Taekwondo's 212 member national federations. G2 world ranking points will be awarded at each event, with disciplines including Kyorugi (sparring), Para-Kyorugi, Poomsae (Patterns) and Para-Poomsae.

"We are pleased to see Australia's continued enthusiasm to host these events and their popularity with member national associations. Both events are popular on the international calendar, and the OTU looks forward to continuing to work with Australian Taekwondo to support their growth and development in the future," said John Kotsifas, President of the Oceania Taekwondo Union (OTU). "While these events will bring some of the world's best taekwondo athletes to Australia, they will also serve as meaningful development opportunities for athletes in the Oceania region to gain access to elite international competition and ranking points."

Taekwondo officially became an Olympic sport in Sydney 2000. GETTY IMAGES

Australian Taekwondo's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ben Exton, is delighted to bring international taekwondo events to Brisbane, a popular location for the international taekwondo community. "Australia has a long and successful history of hosting these events, and Queensland has always been a popular destination for member national federations. We can't wait to host another professional international tournament at the Nissan Arena," he said.

In 2023, 45 countries were represented, with several athletes ranked in the world's top 10 in their respective weight classes. The World Taekwondo President's Cup (Oceania) will take place on 19-20 September, followed by the Australian Open on 21-22 September. Both events will be held at the Nissan Arena in Nathan, Brisbane, and will award G2 world ranking points. The series of events is supported by World Taekwondo, the Oceania Taekwondo Union, and Fight HQ.