13,000 activity books from the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship have been delivered to elementary schools in the Utica, New York, area, where the tournament will be held.

Approximately 13,000 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship activity books were delivered to students in grades 2-6 at 55 schools in the Oneida-Herkimer-Madison and Madison-Oneida BOCES districts.

Members of the Utica University women's hockey team personally delivered the books to students at Westmoreland Elementary School. Students from Utica-area elementary schools will attend select games at the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship in April. "We are very fortunate to have an event like this in our area. It gives our students the opportunity to learn more about women in sports, the challenges they face and what it's like to be a woman in sports," said Superintendent Rocco Migliori of the Westmoreland Central School District.

The 12-page activity book is designed to engage and excite students about the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship. The event will take place in Utica, N.Y. and at the Adirondack Bank Center from 3-14 April 2024.

It not only teaches about the sport, but also puts it into context and serves as a motivator for students to acquire other knowledge: "This activity book will not only help our children prepare for the championship game, but it will also teach them about the countries they are in. We are very grateful that our students have the opportunity to be part of such an incredible event," said Migliori. It gives the students the opportunity to learn about the exciting sport of women's ice hockey by explaining the rules of the game, while also providing information about the international origins of the players taking part in the ten-nation tournament and festival.

It also provides statistics and advice on how to get involved in the game. It includes interactive pages with sections for colouring in, mazes, word searches and other interesting learning and fun activities. "We really enjoyed our time with the students today and seeing the smiles on their faces," said Erica Sheaffer (New Hartford, N.Y.), a player on the Utica University women's ice hockey team.

She was joined by teammates Erica Sloan (Potsdam, N.Y.), Madison Novotney (Wesley Chapel, Fla.) and Whitney Caroline (Raleigh, N.C.), who said while delivering the books to the students, "The kids were very excited to receive them and we really enjoyed being here to talk about women's hockey and the upcoming tournament.

"I am very grateful for everything we can do and how we can learn and see these countries," added Lilliana Zimmerman, a student at Westmoreland Elementary School. "I like how it teaches us and tells us when we can watch the games and teaches us how to play hockey," she concluded.

In addition to the activity guide, field trips have been arranged for local students to attend selected games at the tournament. The games include the opening game of the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship between the national teams of Denmark and Sweden on Wednesday, 3 April at 11:00 am.

Other games include China vs. Japan the following day at the same time, and Germany vs. Sweden on 9 April, at the same time in the morning.

"For many students, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a global event," said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. "Oneida County is proud to host the tournament and be a leading partner, and we are thrilled to be able to offer thousands of local students the opportunity to attend a game, feel the energy and see this incredible world-class event in person. We hope others will choose to be part of this unique and historic experience.

The 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship will take place at the Adirondack Bank Center beginning on 3 April 2024. It will feature the top 10 women's ice hockey teams in the world in a 29-game tournament. The home team, the United States, will make their debut on the opening day at 7pm against Switzerland, who will be looking to defend their title from the last World Cup.

Held in Utica, Oneida County, New York, this will be the fifth time the USA have hosted the tournament. Previous hosts in the USA were Plymouth, Michigan (2017). Other American hosts include Lake Placid, N.Y. (1994), Minneapolis, Minnesota (2001) and Burlington, Vermont (2012). As well as being the defending champions, the USA have appeared in every gold medal final since the tournament's inception in 1990.





Where to buy tickets:

Tickets for all games of the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship games are still available and can be purchased at 2024.womensworlds.hockey/tickets. They can also be purchased in person at the Adirondack Bank Center box office.