The German Sports Fair Play Award recognises athletes or initiatives that embody respect, friendship or solidarity both on and off the field of play. In the sports category, the handball 'Mannschaft's' goalkeeper was honoured, while the Special Award went to Paralympic athlete Johannes Floors

The German Sports Fair Play Awards, sponsored by the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) and the Association of German Sports Journalists (VDS), annually honour athletes or initiatives that demonstrate respect, friendship or solidarity on and off the field of play.

At the 2023 ceremony, goalkeeper Andreas Wolff received the Fair Play Award in the Sports category. Wolff demonstrated impressive fair play during the group stage of the World Handball Championship, which was held in Poland and Sweden from 11 - 29 January 2023. He stood out against Algeria and in the main round against Norway.

In both matches, he intervened with the referees to prevent opposing players from receiving time penalties after accidentally hitting him in the head with their shots.

Professor Manfred Lämmer, Chairman of the Jury, said: "Andreas Wolff has not only shown outstanding sporting ability but also an exemplary attitude in intense competitive situations. Especially his gesture against Norway was remarkable, as the game was close until the end and the German team finally lost 26:28".

"I am very honoured to receive this award and it means a lot to me. For me, it's a matter of common sense to tell the truth in these situations and not to look for cards for the opponent. The rule was introduced to protect the goalkeepers. We should not use it to gain an advantage," concluded the 32-year-old goalkeeper, who plays for Vive Kielce in Poland.

In addition to the goalkeeper, Para athlete Johannes Floors was also honoured for his humanity beyond competition. The world record holder showed remarkable empathy towards a competitor whose prosthesis broke before the 400m final at the Para Athletics World Championships, and went on to win the gold medal.

Floors consoles Woodhall after his prosthesis broke at the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023. GETTY IMAGES

"Johannes Floors is not only an outstanding athlete, but also an outstanding example of fair play. His impressive achievements and his friendly attitude make him a deserving winner of the Special Award," said Katja Kliewer, President of the German Disabled Youth Sports Association.

"For me, it was nothing special because a broken prosthesis is the worst thing that can happen to an athlete. "It was natural for me to go over to Hunter Woodhall to help and comfort him," commented Johannes Floors. "In that moment I unconsciously embodied the values that are important to me in sport and in life. I am delighted that this gesture is now being recognised and I hope it will serve as an example of fair play in sport," he added.

After receiving many nominations in 2023, the jury announced two honourable mentions in the "Fair Play in Abundance" category: Badminton player Aurelia Wolundoko in "Sports" and professional footballer Willi Orban in "Special Award".

Willi Orban didn't play in a Bundesliga match against Union Berlin to donate stem cells. GETTY IMAGES

In the mixed final of the German U-17 Championships, she overturned an incorrect call in her favour that led to the loss of the second set and, shortly afterwards, her defeat. In the 'Special Award' category, professional footballer Willi Orban has been recognised for not playing in a Bundesliga match against Union Berlin in order to donate stem cells.

The German Sports Fair Play Award will be presented during the Biebrich Castle Talks on 25 April 2024 in Wiesbaden, a city in south-west Germany and the capital of the state of Hesse.