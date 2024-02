The Organising Committee of the 2027 FISU Summer Games, to be held in Chungcheong, South Korea, has announced that the emblem representing the identity and values of the Games has been selected through a public preference survey and official social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

The Organising Committee of the 2027 FISU Chungcheong Games has announced the selection of the emblem that will represent the identity and values of the Games to be held in South Korea from 1-12 August 2027. The logo was selected through a nationwide public preference survey in South Korea, after working closely with design, marketing and sports experts to develop the Games' symbols.

The four finalists were unveiled on 29 January and the winning emblem was selected the following week through online and in-person public voting. The chosen design is currently undergoing the trademark registration process and is expected to receive final approval from the FISU Executive Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, in March.





Once approved, the emblem will be used to promote global participation and interest in Chungcheong 2027. In line with this, the Organising Committee has just launched digital platforms to connect with sports enthusiasts and athletes. These platforms also serve to provide the latest updates on the 2027 FISU Chungcheong Games to the culture and tourism of the host region. With more than three years to go until the FISU World University Games, fans can expect images, videos, stories, graphics, polls, insightful and entertaining questions and influencer collaborations related to the 2027 FISU Chungcheong Games.

The beautiful tradition of the FISU Summer Games will be kept exciting and fun through the impact of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, which are already available alongside the official Games website, throughout the preparation phase.