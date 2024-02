The former pound-for-pound world champion put his name forward for the position. He won the vote with 34 votes in favour and two abstentions. Golovkin announced the news via his social media, suggesting that he would take on the responsibility of "working and being useful" for Kazakhstan's sport.

Gennady Golovkin has not yet announced that he intends to retire. GGG, as he is known in the boxing world, has a spectacular record of 42 wins, two losses and one draw in 45 fights. He has never been knocked out. But all signs point to him not stepping into the ring again. He has just been unanimously elected as the new president of Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee. Golovkin received 34 votes in favour. There were two abstentions. The former pound-for-pound world champion is 42 years old. He has not fought since facing Canelo in 2022.

In fact, his future was somewhat uncertain. It was not known if he would continue to fight. Golovkin is set to replace Timur Kulibayev in the position. Kulibayev was an Olympic medallist in Athens in 2004, where he won silver. He was world champion in Bangkok in 2003.

Golovnik against Canelo, the last fight of the Kazakh in 2022. GETTY IMAGES

He has always been considered the 'tyrant' of the middleweight division, as his victories were undisputed and nobody could beat him. In 2022 he fought Canelo at super middleweight, but in 2023 he was due to defend his middleweight title against challenger Esquiva Falcao, and Golovkin refused to defend it.

The WBA informed him that he had to defend his belt against Erislandy. He also refused the fight. Since then, his future has been uncertain. However, the Kazakh boxer has always spoken of his intention to remain active.

Golovkin will have to change his attitude after the announcement. Now, as he announced on his own social media, he will be responsible for promoting the development and providing the necessary tools and resources for his country's athletes. The aim is to ensure that they have the best conditions to be able to compete on a level playing field with other competitors. Golovkin announced his new role on his social media: "I am happy to be the representative of our country in the international Olympic community. The challenges are serious, but I believe I can be useful to our sport. What's most important is to see, to want and to support you. "

Thank you very much! Dear friends, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone for all the warm wishes I've received throughout the day regarding my being elected President of the NOC of Kazakhstan."

"Representing my country in the World Olympic Movement is a great pleasure for me. I believe that together, as friends and with respect for each other, we can reach greater heights. I would like to thank all of you for having supported me."