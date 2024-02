The Manual for the ASBC Asian Youth and Under-22 Boxing Championships has been published and all national federations have been briefed on the details of the competition. The first Asian event of 2024 will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from 25 April to 8 May.

The first Asian event of the year will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan. The ASBC Asian Youth and Under-22 Boxing Championships will be held from 25 April to 8 May. Registration is open to all affiliated National Federations. The handbook contains all the important details, schedule and competition protocols.

The Asian Boxing Confederation has decided to rationalise costs by holding the competition for two age groups in one location. The competition will take place over 2 weeks in Astana and, as in previous editions, will be open to both male and female competitors.

The ASBC Asian Youth and Under-22 Boxing Championships will begin on 25 April with the arrival of the delegations in the Kazakh capital, Astana. The first day of competition for the ASBC Asian Youth and Under-22 Boxing Championships will take place on 27 April, with the finals scheduled for 6-7 May.

Boxers born in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005 will be eligible to compete in the Under-22 category, while those born in 2006 and 2007 will be eligible to compete in the Youth category.

Women will be able to compete in the U-22 and Youth age groups in the following weight categories 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg and +81kg. The weight categories for men in both age groups will be 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63.5kg, 67kg, 71kg, 75kg, 80kg, 86kg, 92kg and +92kg.

The last edition of the ASBC Asian Under-22 Boxing Championships was held in Bangkok, Thailand in January last year. This was the second edition after the historic inaugural ASBC Asian Under-22 Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in January 2022.

The last ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships were held in the same city of Astana in October-November 2023, bringing the competition back to the capital of Kazakhstan. The event will also serve as a preparation for the annual World Youth Boxing Championships to be held in Porec, Croatia in October-November 2024.