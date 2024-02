The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), in collaboration with the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, recently presented the Technical Report of the Sport Sustainability Summit. The COE is the first National Olympic Committee to be recognised by the IOC in the field of sustainability.

The report provides a holistic view of sustainability in sport in the short, medium and long term and was presented by Manuel Parga, Director of Sustainability, Marketing and Human Resources at the COE. It is based on case studies, academic publications and sector reports, as well as the results of the "Sport and Sustainability Questionnaire" completed by the professionals attending the conference and the conclusions drawn from the presentations and roundtable discussions.

Alejandro Blanco, President of the Spanish Olympic Committee expressed the intention to work with a main path: "Our ambition is to put sustainability at the heart of everything we do. Events like the Sport Sustainability Summit are crucial for our growth. They allow us to have exceptional speakers whose experience, passion and commitment leave a lasting impact," remarked Blanco.

"We have been recognised by the IOC as the first National Olympic Committee in the world in terms of sustainability. Now we are in a situation where emotions overwhelm us, while commitment make us do the right thing and think about it 24 hours a day," concluded the highest authority of the Spanish Committee. Details of some of the actions resulting from the report were also presented at the event. For example, it was announced that a reforestation project in a former mining area in the town of Bembibre, León, would receive compensation for the carbon footprint generated by the Sport Sustainability Summit.

🗒️ El Comité Olímpico Español presenta el Informe Técnico del Sport Sustainability Summit organizado el pasado mes de octubre por la entidad olímpica en colaboración con la @fempcomunica, con @santander_es, socio global de sostenibilidad del COE, y con el apoyo de @deportegob. — Comité Olímpico Español (@COE_es) February 15, 2024

One of the parallel activities developed was the organisation of a round table, as well documented by the COE on its official website. It was chaired by the CEO of SPSG Consulting and Chairman of the Sports Marketing Committee of the AEMKT. Speakers included Felipe Martín, Banco Santander's Director of Media, Online Marketing, Sponsorship and Events; Tony Alquezar, CEO of Sail GP Spain; and Manuel Parga, COE's Director of Sustainability, Marketing and Human Resources.

The need and importance of sustainability in sport was the main topic of discussion. The event ended with another symbolic gesture: the donation of a sports garment to the COE and Banco Santander's textile recycling project.