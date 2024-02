One person was killed and 21 injured in a mass shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Nearly half of the injured were children.

One person died and 21 were injured in a mass shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory celebrations last Monday. Children were among the injured. The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Las Vegas, when the joy and happiness suddenly turned to tragedy.

Gunshots rang out as the jubilant Chiefs players made their way through a huge and enthusiastic crowd. Joy turned to tragedy in a matter of minutes. There was no sign of trouble as hundreds of thousands of fans cheered the Chiefs players along a two-mile (three-kilometre) route in a procession of double-decker buses covered in a shower of red and gold confetti.

Local officials said more than a million people were expected to attend the parade, which took place in sunny, warm conditions in downtown Kansas City.

One person was killed and a total of 21 people, including children, were injured in the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday, causing panic among the huge crowd of fans. Police said three people had been arrested after the attack near Kansas City Union Station, but the motive for the shooting has not been revealed as it remains under investigation.

Fire Chief Ross Grundyson told a news conference that many of the injured had "life-threatening injuries". Local DJ Lisa Lopez was killed in the attack. Her radio station said. "This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and from this KC community," KKFI posted on its Facebook page, referring to Kansas City.

Mercy Children's Hospital said it was treating 12 people after the shooting, 11 of them children, nine for gunshot wounds. A hospital spokesman expressed confidence in their recovery, saying they were "hopeful that everyone will recover." Paul Contreras, who was at the rally with his three daughters, said he tackled and disarmed one of the alleged shooters before police arrived.

"I got the right angle on him and I hit him from behind. Then I took the gun out of his hand or out of his sleeve," Contreras told CNN. "I take him down and I'm putting my whole body weight on him. And that's when another good Samaritan comes and helps me. The injured were treated on the ground amid the confusion and crowd as hundreds of police officers rushed to clear the area," he added.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce was "heartbroken". "My heart goes out to everyone who celebrated with us and was affected. KC, you mean the world to me," he wrote on X. "Praying for Kansas City," quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote on social media, while a statement from the team said it was "truly saddened by this senseless act of violence".

The tragedy even reached the White House. US President Joe Biden called on Americans to support his pleas to Congress for gun reform, saying Wednesday's shooting "cuts deeply". "Today's events should move us, shock us, and shame us into action," Biden said in a White House statement.

The US president, who is also campaigning for re-election, took the opportunity to distance himself from his staunch opponent Donald Trump (known, among other things, for his support of the defensive use of guns and urged Americans to "make your voices heard in Congress to finally act to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, and keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning or using them".