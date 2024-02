Six Tokyo 2020 gold medallists form the core of Samurai Japan's squad. Former Major Leaguers such as Cruz, Liddi and Beltre also feature prominently in Team Europe's roster. The games will take place from 6-7 March at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

The European team includes former Major Leaguers such as Cruz, Liddi and Beltre. Right-handed Rhiner Cruz has played 74 games, while slugging infielder Alex Liddi (61) and outfielder Engel Beltre (22) are also on the roster Reigning European champions Spain have eight players on the list. The Netherlands have seven, Italy six, the Czech Republic four and Germany three.

Pitchers Morishita, Kuribayashi and Taira, infielders Genda and Murakami and outfielder Kondoh were all selected by manager Hirokazu Ibata. Morishita. Samurai Japan will rely on a number of young pitchers. 21-year-old Shunpeita Yamashita picked up nine wins for Orix Buffaloes in his rookie season. Left-hander Hiroya Miyagi (23) had a 10-4 record for the Buffaloes.

Shota Watanabe (23, Rakuten Golden Eagles) posted a 2.24 earned run average in his rookie season. Pitchers Yumeto Kanemaru and Yuto Nakamura, infielder Rui Muneyama and outfielder Misho Nishikawa are the four college players on the roster.

Samurai Japan 28-player roster:

Pitchers (12): Shunpeita Yamashita and Hiroya Miyagi (ORIX Buffaloes), Shinya Matsuyama (Chunichi Dragons), Atsuki Taneichi (Chiba Lotte Marines), Masato Morishita (Hiroshima Toyo Carp), Yumeto Kanemaru (Kansai University), Riyoji Kuribayashi (Hiroshima Toyo Carp), Chihiro Sumida (Seibu Lions), Shota Watanabe (Rakuten Golden Eagles), Yuto Nakamura (Aichi Institute of Technology), Haruka Nemoto (Nippon Ham Fighters) and Kaima Taira (Seibu Lions).

Catchers (3): Yuto Koga (Seibu Lions), Shogo Sakakura (Hiroshima Toyo Carp) and Yuudai Yamamoto (Yokohama DeNA Baystars).

Infielders (7): Sousuke Genda (Seibu Lions), Takumu Nakano (Hanshin Tigers), Rui Muneyama (Meiji University), Koutarou Kurebayashi (Orix Buffaloes), Takaya Ishikawa (Chunichi Dragons), Kaito Kozono (Hiroshima Toyo Carp) and Munetaka Murakami (Tokyo Yakult Swallows).

Outfielders (6): Misho Nishikawa (Aoyama Gakuin University), Kensuke Kondoh (Fukuoka Softbank Hawks), Yasutaka Shiomi (Tokyo Yakult Swallows), Shunsuke Tamura (Hiroshima Toyo Carp) and Chubei Mannami (Nippon Ham Fighters).

23 of the 28 players in the European squad have played professional baseball, three of them in the MLB: Dominican veteran right-hander Rhiner Cruz (74 games with Houston Astros in 2012, 2013 and Toronto Blue Jays in 2018), Italian third baseman Alex Liddi (61 games with Seattle Mariners between 2011 and 2013) and Dominican outfielder Engel Beltre (22 games with Texas Rangers in 2013).

The vast majority of European team players have played in major leagues. WSBC

Team Europe 28-player roster:

Pitchers (14): Daniel Álvarez, Fernando Báez and Rhiner Cruz (Spain), Matteo Bocchi, Tiago Da Silva and Luis Lugo (Italy), Tom De Blok, Lars Hujer, Kevin Kelly and Franklyn Van Gurp (Netherlands), Sven Schueller, Marcus Solbach and Dalton Von Schamann (Germany), and Martin Schneider (Czech Republic).

Catchers (3): Martin Cervenka (Czech Republic), Gabriel Lino (Spain) and Alberto Mineo (Italy).

Infielders (7): Wander Ercanacion and Edison Valerio (Spain), Juremi Profar and Sharlon Schoop (Netherlands), Alex Liddi and Ricardo Paolini (Italy), and Martin Muzik (Czech Republic).

Ourfielders (3): Engel Beltre, Daniel Jimenez (Spain) and Mareck Chlup (Czech Republic).

Utility (1): Delano Selassa (Netherlands).