The unveiling will take place during a charity event at the Pavela in Turin. The event will include the Lights on U show and a skating exhibition by a group of elite skaters led by Sochi 2014 Olympic medallist and six-time World medallist Carolina Kostner.

On the way to the World University Winter Games Turin 2025, the unveiling of the mascot is always a special day. A date has already been set for the event: 24 February at the Palavela in Turin, the home of figure skating during the Games. The "Lights on U" show will combine entertainment, charity and the official unveiling of the Games mascot.

The Torino 2025 Organising Committee announced that it has chosen UGI as the charity partner for the show. For every ticket sold, €1 will be donated to the UGI project. The OdV UGI Association (Italian Parents Association against Childhood Cancer) is a voluntary organisation founded in 1980 at the Regina Margherita Children's Hospital in Turin on the initiative of a group of parents.

The association helps families of children and adolescents suffering from cancer. It provides free accommodation for families at Casa UGI during treatment, supports research and treatment of paediatric tumours, and provides psychosocial reintegration for patients leaving treatment at UGIDUE.

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, in action. FISU.

UGI President Professor Enrico Pira: "It is with great satisfaction and pride that UGI has been chosen as the charity partner of the prestigious Lights On U ice show, an event in the run-up to the next World University Games in Turin in 2025, which will be held in this very area. Thanks to the organisers for their support".

Carolina Kostner, 36, Italian bronze medallist in women's figure skating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and winner of six world and 11 European medals, will lead a team of champions, acrobats and skating stars who will delight the Turin public and create a spectacular atmosphere for the event on 24 February.

Under the artistic direction of Ghiaccio Spettacolo, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, Italy's silver medallists at the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships, will also take part in the programme and will introduce the Torino 2025 mascot.

On 24 February, Olympic medallist Carolina Kostner will be one of the stars of the event. GETTY IMAGES

Ilia Malinin is also expected to participate. The former USA junior world champion, who could compete at Torino 2025, is the first to successfully land a quadruple axel in competition. He achieved this feat in Lake Placid, host of the 2023 FISU Winter Games.

Torino 2025 Organising Committee President Alessandro Ciro Sciretti said: "We are delighted to announce today that UGI will be our charity partner for Lights on U, because it will not only be a great celebration, but also an evening that offers the opportunity to do good to those who need it most: UGI is an excellent example in this sense in our area and we hope to bring a smile to many homes.

This is also the reason why we have chosen the splendid setting of UGIDUE to launch a new star in the firmament of the Lights on U, Ilia Malinin".