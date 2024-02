After defeating South Africa and Pakistan in two hard-fought semi-finals, the two teams will meet in the final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 on Sunday. The match will be played at the Willowmoore Park ground in Benoni.

The eagerly-awaited Under-19 Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia takes place at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on Sunday 11 February. Both teams defeated hosts South Africa and Pakistan in hard-fought semi-finals to book their places in the grand final. The match kicks off at 10:00 local time (SAST) and is free to all fans. India beat hosts South Africa by two wickets in a tense encounter last Tuesday to book their place in the final. Chasing 245 to win, India battled back from 32 for four to seal a memorable victory. A brilliant partnership between Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan sealed the victory.

The Indian players celebrate their passage to Sunday's final. GETTY IMAGES

The second semi-final was played last Thursday and also provided plenty of excitement and excitement for the fans. Australia defeated Pakistan by one wicket in the final over of the match. After bowling out Pakistan for a seemingly low total of 179, Australia stumbled in their chase. However, their middle and lower order formed crucial partnerships to take them home in thrilling fashion.

India and Australia go into the final undefeated, having topped their respective groups in both the early stages and the Super Sixes. They also boast some of the world's brightest young talent. Captains Uday Saharan of India and Hugh Weibgen of Australia are among the shining stars of the competition. Both are desperate to win on Sunday and lift the trophy. India captain Uday Saharan, speaking ahead of the final, said: "As we approach the World Cup final, we carry the dreams of a billion hearts on our shoulders. Our journey has been a testament to our hard work, unity and love for the game. We want to create a legacy that inspires the next generation in this final battle. It's not just a game. It's a chance to make history. We played with passion, determination and the belief that we could bring the title home from the very first game. It won't be any different in the final against Australia, as we move one step closer to successfully defending our title. Together, as one team, as one nation, we march into the final ready to seize our moment and make India proud."

Five times India have won the World Cup. GETTY IMAGES

Uday Saharan expressed his pride as captain, saying: "I couldn't have asked for more from my team as we stand on the brink of history. Australian captain Hugh Weibgen echoed these sentiments: "We're delighted to have reached the final after a close game against Pakistan. We can't wait to play India in the final on Sunday. The whole team has done a great job throughout the tournament and it would mean a lot to us as a group to lift the trophy on Sunday.

Australia will be in the final once again. GETTY IMAGES

This is an opportunity to make our coaches, family and friends extremely proud. They have helped and supported us along the way. India have obviously had an outstanding tournament so far. They are a quality team. We expect them to give us a challenge and we are looking forward to it.

The two teams know each other well. They have met twice before in the final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. On both occasions, India emerged victorious in 2012 and 2018. The match officials for Sunday's final have also been confirmed. Allahudien Palekar and Langton Rusere have been named as on-field umpires. Rashid Riaz will take on the role of television referee, while Roland Black will be the fourth official and Shaid Wadvalla will be the match referee.

Australia has won the World Cup three times. GETTY IMAGES

Fans in Benoni who want to see the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Champions crowned will be able to attend the Final on Sunday for free. The atmosphere will be spectacular. There will be a vibrant, festive atmosphere with live music. All framing an unforgettable cricket exhibition.

Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen is looking forward to the challenge of facing India in the final 💪



More 👉 https://t.co/GMuLu6aYrE#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WCXH76xiMm — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2024

Fans in India can watch on Star Sports 1 and Disney+ Hotstar. Free coverage will be available on Doordarshan. In Australia, there will be live coverage on Prime Video across all devices. In host country South Africa, SuperSport Cricket will present live coverage. This will also extend to sub-Saharan Africa. Criclife Max and Starzplay will provide coverage in the MENA region. In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, with additional live coverage on Willow (USA & Canada), ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean) and Sky Sport 2 in New Zealand. The final will be shown live and free on ICC.tv in all other territories.

Eight future stars in the running for the @aramco #U19WorldCup Player of the Tournament 👊



More 👉 https://t.co/giwJ1vhRWE pic.twitter.com/S7HysdKnCu — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 10, 2024

The ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup is an international tournament organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It was first held in 1988 as the Youth Cricket World Cup. It was not held again until 1998. Since then, it has been held as a biennial event and is organised by the ICC. The first edition of the tournament featured only eight participants. Sixteen teams have participated in each of the subsequent editions. Among the full members, India have a record five World Cup wins, Australia three, Pakistan two and Bangladesh, England, South Africa and West Indies have all had one.

Winners of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

1988 Australia

1998 England

2000 India

2002 Australia (2)

2004 Pakistan

2006 Pakistan (2)

2008 India (2)

2010 Australia (3)

2012 India (3)

2014 South Africa

2016 West Indies

2018 India (4)

2020 Bangladesh

2022 India (5)

2024