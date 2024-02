Bahrain's national team for people with disabilities put in a brilliant performance on the first day of competition. Rupa Al-Omari shone in the javelin competition, winning a gold medal.

Satisfaction and optimism. These are the feelings of the Bahraini delegation members after winning three medals on the first day of the Sharjah International Meeting for athletes with disabilities. The performance of the delegation members was brilliant.

However, it was Rupa Al-Omari's performance in the javelin throw in the F53/54/55 category that stood out. Al-Omari delivered a brilliant performance and showed remarkable superiority over her competitors, earning her the gold medal and bringing joy to her team. The performance of Hussein Abdulaziz Mohammed was also worth remarkable. He won the silver medal in the 100m race in the T11 category. Mohammed gave an outstanding performance, showing great strength and speed in the race to win the silver medal. The Bahraini delegation continued to celebrate.

Members of the Bahraini team at the Sharjah International Meeting. BPC

The third medal went to Mohammed Jawad Al-Shawook. He added another silver medal in the 100 metre wheelchair race in the T51 category. Al-Shawook put in a remarkable performance, showing skill and confidence in the race. He finished to take the silver medal. That makes one gold and two silvers. With a more than satisfactory result for Bahrain's Paralympic sport, the Bahraini team finished their first day at the Sharjah International Athletics Meeting.

It is expected that the Bahrain Paralympic Athletics Team will continue to deliver outstanding performances in the coming days of the meeting, as the athletes look to achieve further success and put Bahrain's name on the map.

Bahrain continues its commitment to the inclusion and support of athletes with disabilities. The aim is to provide athletes with the conditions and resources they need to excel and continue their individual and collective growth. Participation in the Sharjah International Meeting will allow athletes to compete against their peers and assess their potential and efforts.