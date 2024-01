The Asian country will host the 18th Asian Federation of Sports Medicine (AFSM) Congress and the 8th National Sports Institute (ISN) Conference on Sports Medicine and Sports Science from 26-28 April 2024 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Malaysia will host the 18th Congress of the Asian Federation of Sports Medicine (AFSM) and the 8th National Sports Institute (ISN) Conference on Sports Medicine and Sports Science from 26-28 April 2024 on the island of Borneo, specifically in the city of Kota Kinabalu in the province of Sabah.

The Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in the capital city of Sabah will be the epicentre of the conference organised by the Malaysian Association of Sports Medicine, AFSM, and ISN, marking a milestone for both Malaysia and the specific field of sports medicine.

This important event will serve as a vital platform for a wide range of professionals, including sports physicians/surgeons, rehabilitation physicians, general practitioners, researchers, allied health professionals, coaches, athletes, and their companions, to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and discuss the latest developments in sports medicine and exercise, physical activity, and health promotion.

The three-day congress will feature more than 12 insightful symposia, four interactive workshops and four informative pre-congress webinars, as well as paper and poster presentations, and exhibition stands covering a wide range of topics in sports science and exercise medicine, high performance sport, sports management, and physical education.

Distinguished speakers from leading international organisations such as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), SportAccord, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) and others will share their expertise.

Between 500 and 800 delegates are expected to attend, including sports medicine practitioners, scientists, academics, allied health professionals, athlete delegations, anti-doping personnel, sports administrators, physical educators, coaches, professional athletes, para-athletes, and sports enthusiasts.



A highlight of the Congress is the AFSM Young Investigator Award, which offers a total prize of up to $2,000, to promote and encourage young researchers to present their innovative research findings. It is worth mentioning that the Asian Federation of Sports Medicine (AFSM) is the leading continental association in Asia dedicated to the promotion and development of sports science and medicine throughout the continent.