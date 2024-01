Paris 2024 organising committee president Tony Estanguet said he was confident the games could calm relations and open doors to dialogue, while acknowledging they could not solve armed conflicts.

Although these statements to Reuters refer mainly to the issues arising from the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, at least 108.4 million people (41 per cent of them under the age of 18) are forced to leave their homes due to various armed conflicts, religious issues or basic human rights violations in many countries, mainly in Africa and Asia, according to the UNHCR.

The Olympic Games can be a suitable platform to pacify international conflicts. This is stated in the Olympic Charter among the fundamental principles of the Olympic Games: "Olympism aims to place sport at the service of the harmonious development of mankind and to promote a peaceful society committed to the preservation of human dignity" (Principle 2 of the Olympic Charter).



Athletes will be able to compete without restrictions, except for some special conditions for those from Russia or Belarus, as approved last December. This was despite criticism from Ukraine (which sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as to Estanguet and Mayor Hidalgo) and from Russians, who felt it was unfair to allow them to participate but not to represent their country.



The conflict in Gaza (Asia) is one of the most important in the world. It has had an impact on the preparations for Paris 2024, particularly as regards the security of the Israeli delegation. In 1972, the Israeli delegation was attacked in the Olympic Village in Munich (11 members of the delegation died), and there are fears of a similar attack.

Estanguet said: "Security remains a priority and we are ready to deal with any situation that may arise during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. "All athletes taking part in the Games must be safe and respected, but the Games cannot be expected to provide solutions to global conflicts," he noted.



The budget will be high for the special attention the Israeli delegation will receive. The initial budget of €300 million will be reviewed. It is likely to be increased due to the number of international and local conflict hotspots.

"Security remains a priority at the Olympic Games, and we expect demonstrations and demands. We are a free country where people can express their ideas, but we want them to be peaceful and respectful of everyone who wants to enjoy the festivities," said the triple Olympic gold medallist in charge of the organisation.

While much of the world's attention is focused on the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, the organisation reiterates that everyone will be safe: "We will deal with the situation as it arises, and we need to be able to respond immediately in the best way possible, respecting the integrity of all involved, without exaggeration and ensuring the continuity of the Games. We want to welcome the athletes in the best possible conditions."