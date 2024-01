Zimbabwe cricket internationals Brandon Mavuta and Wessly Madhevere have been suspended for recreational drug use. They will be out of competition for four months.

All-rounder Madhevere, 23, and leg-spinner Mavuta, 26, were handed the punishment after admitting to breaching the ZC code of conduct during a disciplinary hearing last Wednesday. The breach occurred when they tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an internal doping test in December. In addition to the match bans, both players have been handed an additional penalty of a 50% reduction in salary for three months, Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Thursday. The sanctions are already in effect and have been in place since January as previously announced.

Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022. GETTY IMAGES

In a statement, Zimbabwe Cricket said mitigating factors had been taken into account and that "both players have expressed remorse and have already begun to work towards kicking the habit." They are also required to undergo supervised rehabilitation by ZC medical staff and have been instructed to train under ZC's High Performance Programme. The statement concluded that both players "have already begun working to break the bad habit and clean up their systems."

A third member of the national team has also been provisionally suspended pending a disciplinary hearing. Kevin Kasuza tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an internal doping test last week. He will soon face a disciplinary hearing in accordance with the ZC Code of Conduct.

ZC bans Madhevere, Mavuta as Kasuza also fails drug test



Details 🔽https://t.co/6ncmtJiGer pic.twitter.com/3Ww19hD4ph — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) January 25, 2024

The suspended player duo, who tested positive in the December test, missed Zimbabwe's recent tour of Sri Lanka. Madhevere made his international debut at the age of 20 and is regarded as one of Zimbabwe's most talented young players. Mavuta, meanwhile, has taken 12 wickets in four Tests but has yet to really shine or establish himself in the southern African nation's cricketing pantheon.