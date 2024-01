Zvonimir Boban, once one of Croatia's finest footballers and a former AC Milan player, has resigned as UEFA's Director of Football in opposition to Aleksander Ceferin's possible re-election as UEFA President until 2031. UEFA announced Boban's decision to step down in a mutually agreed statement.

With Zvonimir Boban, UEFA has lost one of its most influential and important figures within the organisation. Boban was once one of Croatia's best footballers and played for AC Milan. He joined UEFA in 2021 as Director of Football. He was one of President Aleksander Ceferin's most trusted men.

But Boban himself has tendered his resignation. Refusing to go along with the president's process of re-electing him until 2031, Boban decided to make a statement and explain his reasons for leaving.

He did so in an email sent to various European media, in which he made Ceferin aware of his "grave concern and total rejection" of the idea of extending his presidency beyond the three-term limit that he introduced in 2017 with a series of ideas and rules aimed at safeguarding football. Boban said: "I cannot understand this change of attitude and therefore I prefer to step aside.

Today, we announce the departure of Zvonimir Boban from the organisation by mutual agreement.



We extend our gratitude for his dedicated service and wish him the best of luck in his future career endeavours.



Full statement: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) January 25, 2024

In response, Ceferin replied that "in his opinion, there is no legal, moral or ethical problem and he will undoubtedly continue with this idea, which in my opinion is disastrous," wrote Boban, who decided to "leave UEFA" in the name of the "principles and values in which he deeply believes," as AFP reported from the Croatian's statement.

Aleksander Ceferin has been president of UEFA since September 2016 and was re-elected in April 2023. This was supposed to be his last term, but in December he submitted a proposal for an amendment that would allow him to stand for re-election. This will be put to the vote at the institution's congress in Paris on 8 February.

Slovenia's Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA. GETTY IMAGES

And it is this amendment that Boban disagrees with. Technically, the text does not abolish the three-term limit. This was a key measure taken by the Slovenian leader in April 2017, after the cascade of scandals that shook the world of sport and led to similar restrictions in organisations such as FIFA and the IOC.

The amendment, seen by AFP, states that this rule, which applies to all members of the executive committee, does not take into account the terms "that began before 1 July 2017", during Ceferin's first term in office. The "legal principle of non-retroactivity" is cited as justification.

"I am well aware that we often have to accept the logic of compromise. But if I were to accept such a difficult and wrong decision and look the other way, I would be going against the principles and general values in which I deeply believe. I am not trying to be a hero, and I am well aware that there are many who share the same opinion, which may be naive, but is certainly the right one," remarked Boban in his open letter to the media.

Boban's resignation comes at a difficult time for UEFA. It is embroiled in the case of the possible creation of the Super League, which is also shaking the very foundations of the institution. Boban was a figure who was instrumental in the development of important strategies in modern football, such as the Football Council's push or the initiatives of the UEFA Football Board and the Youth Football Forum.