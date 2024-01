Messi and Aitana were joined by Guardiola, Wiegman, Ederson and Mary Ears as the main winners of The Best awards, which were presented at the Evetim Aplollo in London on Monday. The awards recognise the best performances of the 2022-23 season. The late Bobby Charlton, Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer were also honoured.

There were no surprises at the Evetim Aplollo in London, where The Best 2023 awards were presented on Monday. However, some of the most decorated individuals were absent. Some of the nominees and most influential figures were absent, including Lionel Messi himself. Messi was the winner of the night. The winners in the Best Male Player and Best Female Player categories were Lionel Messi and Aitana. Pep Guardiola and Sarina Wiegman were the winners of the male and female coaches' awards respectively. Ederson and Mary Ears were the winners in the goalkeeping category. And finally, the Fair Play Award for the 2023 tournament went to the Brazilian national team.



The ceremony highlighted the importance of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and was a spectacle that looked back on an exciting 2022-23 football season. Many of the final decisions came down to how the competition performed and finished. The hosts for the event were former French footballer Thierry Henry and British presenter Reshmin Chowdhury. The best coaches were awarded first.

The ceremony kicked off with the award for Best Coach. Guardiola, Inzaghi, and Spalletti were in the running to succeed Lionel Scaloni. The winner was Pep Guardiola, the coach of Manchester City. The Spanish coach remarked, "I share this award with Spalletti and Inzaghi. Luciano, you've had a great season with Napoli. Simone, I only know how difficult it was to beat you in the final. I also share the award with the owners of City. Also with Ferran Soriano and Txiqui, who trusted me for this project."

Pep Guardiola has been named #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach 2023! 👏



Click here for more information. ➡️ https://t.co/WfSFQ8wGkn pic.twitter.com/pyWP17m3T1 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 15, 2024

They started with the best female coach. Nominees included Jonatan Giráldez, Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman. England coach and World Cup runner-up Sarina Wiegman won and went on to thank the other two finalists: "I'm very proud of everyone. My family are my number one fans. They always supported me. Jonatan, Emma, congratulations on the successes you have achieved and will continue to achieve. Thank you for the work that you are doing with the English players that you are leading".

#TheBest FIFA Women's Coach Award goes to Sarina Wiegman! 🙌



Click here for more information. ➡️ https://t.co/Ce6PxCfLJs pic.twitter.com/ySHLiEbK8z — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 15, 2024

Next up was the award for the best female player in the 2023 squad. The winners were Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Olga Carmona, Alessia Russo, Lauren James, Keira Walsh, Ella Toone, Aitana Bonmati, Alex Morgan and Sam Kerr.

Next up was the award for best goalkeeper. Cata Coll (Barcelona), Mary Earps (Manchester United) and Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham) were nominated. The winner was Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps, who expressed her surprise at winning the award: "Last year I thought I had already reached the pinnacle by being in the ideal XI. This is incredible. I never expected this. It has not been an easy journey. I had to wait many years, and looking back, I think it was worth it. "

Mary Earps is named #TheBest FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2023! 👏



Click here for more information. ➡️ https://t.co/JVREyGXBUb pic.twitter.com/SCeRbe5m0j — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 15, 2024

Al Hilal's Yassine Bounou, Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City's Ederson were nominated for best goalkeeper. Winning was Ederson, who thanked God and said: "I want to thank God for everything I have achieved. And to the team and the coaching staff. I left a lot behind to come here and I am very happy to receive this trophy."

The Fair Play Award. Nominated were Brazil, Montevideo City U16 and Polvan Boekel. The winners were legends such as Cafu, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos, who were joined by the Brazilian national team.

The FIFA Fair Play Award goes to the Brazil Senior Men's National Team Players! 🇧🇷



Click here for more information. ➡️ https://t.co/Gg0RI8MWaP pic.twitter.com/m6NuMBfkD3 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 15, 2024

There was a moment in the ceremony when a tribute was paid to three of the legends of world football who had passed away: Bobby Charlton, Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer. Between them they were winners of seven World Cups.

Time for the best goal, the Puskas. Brighton's Julio Enciso, Botafogo's Guilherme Madruga and Sporting Portugal's Nuno Santos were the nominees and favourites. A bicycle kick from outside the area against Novonizantio won the Botafogo player the award.

Guilherme Madruga, winner of the FIFA Puskas Award! 💫#TheBest pic.twitter.com/pOOEb1m3HW — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 15, 2024

There was also a category for the best fan. The nominees were Club Atlético Colón de Santa Fe (Argentina) fans and Miguel Ángel (Millonarios fan). The winner was Colon de Santa Fe fan Hugo Miguel Íñiguez. He made headlines around the world when he fed his baby from a bottle in the stands of the Brigadier General Estanislao López Stadium.

The highlight of the evening was the Best Player award. In the male category, the nominees included Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Inter Miami's Leo Messi and PSG's Kylian Mbappé. Messi, world champion with Argentina in 2022, was the winner. This is his third The Best award, surpassing Lewandowski and Cristiano, who had won two awards each before this Monday. Messi won over the jury with his 52 goals and the brilliant campaign of Mbappé. It was the eighth The Best award for Messi and the third in the new format.

A special tribute was paid to Brazil's Marta, a six-time winner of the FIFA Award, who retired from the national team this season.

And then came the final award, Best Player. The nominees were Jenni Hermoso of Tigres, Linda Caicedo of Real Madrid and Aitana of Barcelona. It was Aitana, Champions League and World Cup winner and World Cup MVP, who triumphed. The winner of the Best Player award was emotional: "2023 was an extraordinary year. I will never forget it. It is an honour and it is thanks to Barcelona and the national team for the great work we did. Thanks to my team-mates. Without you, I would not be receiving this award and I would not be the player that I am today. I am proud to be part of this strong group of players who have had an impact on the world."