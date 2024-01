Eggleston is the first student-athlete from Texas, where she began her career in 2018, to win the award in its 33-year history. She has an impressive list of achievements, including five All-American selections by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. She currently plays for Galatasaray in Turkey.

The 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year award was accepted by her parents, as Logan Eggleston was unable to attend the ceremony in Phoenix, where the other 30 honorees were announced. The award was created in 1991. It had never before been won by a woman from Texas. The award recognises women who graduate and go on to excel in academics, athletics and community service.

Although she was unable to attend the ceremony, Eggleston sent a message that the NCAA wanted to make public through its website. "To be on the list with some of these amazing student-athletes is incredible and I'm so honoured to have even been considered."

Eggleston began her career at Texas in 2018, where she immediately stood out from the crowd by earning the title of Big 12 Conference Player of the Year in her first season. In her five collegiate seasons, she earned five All-American selections from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, including three first-team honours. She was also named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year three times and is one of only two players in conference history to earn first-team All-Big 12 honours five times.

Her achievements set her apart. While she has won numerous individual titles, one of her most significant achievements is the 2022 NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship. That year, she was named the NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player and the 2022 AVCA National Player of the Year. "The thing that I'm most proud of from my time at Texas is definitely winning a national championship," Eggleston said.

Logan Eggleston, with us Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. GETTY IMAGES

Eggleston's contributions extend beyond the court. She served as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at Texas for two years. In this role, she helped to secure resources and funding for the athletes and demonstrated her ability to lead in many ways.

If 2023 has brought Eggleston joy both on and off the pitch, there is no doubt that there is one event that she will never forget. She was the student-athlete spokesperson for Collegiate Athletes Day, which allowed the NCAA national champions from all three divisions to visit the White House on 12 June 2023. Sharing the moment with Vice President Kamala Harris was "one of the craziest and coolest experiences," Eggleston said. While there, she highlighted the "sacrifice, effort and commitment it takes to compete for a national title".

To top it all off, Eggleston excelled academically while continuing to develop her game. In 2022, she became the first Texas volleyball player to earn both First Team All-America and First Team Academic All-America honours.

She has received several scholarships, including the McLendon Foundation Graduate Fellowship for 2023, which includes a $10,000 scholarship, and the NCAA Walter Byers Graduate Fellowship for 2022-23. Eggleston is currently working towards her master's degree in sports management at Texas. She now plays professionally for Galatasaray in Istanbul, Turkey.