David Campion is to step down as England Squash National Coach, it has been announced by England Squash in recent days. The former player and coach is leaving the role after 23 years to focus on family commitments.

A former professional, he was a World Junior finalist before moving into club coaching and youth development with England Squash. He has been involved in squash for his country for 23 years and will now step down from his position on 1 March 2024, allowing a reasonable period of time to find a replacement.

The 52-year-old Briton has been instrumental in helping England win 25 medals from four Commonwealth Games (including six golds), five World Team Championships and 42 European Team Championships at both junior and senior level.

Commenting on his decision to step down after 23 years, David said: "I have enjoyed 23 wonderful years with England Squash in a variety of coaching roles. I feel very privileged and honoured to have been the national coach of England, a nation with such a rich history in our sport. The main reason is that I now want to spend more time with my family, especially as we have two young children."

Before leaving his role, he expressed his gratitude for the support and dispelled any doubts about his value as a coach or the reasons for his departure: "I have always felt extremely supported and valued during my time at England Squash, and I would like to thank everyone who has helped me and for all the opportunities I have been given. There are so many wonderful memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life!

As for the future of the sport, he didn't hide his excitement at the growth of the sport he loves: "I am thrilled that squash has finally made it into the 2028 Olympic programme and with the new cycle about to start, I feel now is the right time to retire."

CEO Mark Williams stressed: "For over 20 years David has been an incredibly important part of the England Squash team and players and staff alike have loved working with him. David has played a leading role in England's many successes over the past two decades, and we are grateful for his incredible service to our sport.



Speaking about the future, the highest authority in English squash said: "A new chapter in the history of English squash is about to begin and David has left a great foundation for the next National Coach to build on. This is an incredibly exciting time for squash as we build towards our first Olympic Games, and the search for our new National Coach will begin immediately.