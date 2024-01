In a letter to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published, the organisation and its allies are calling on the UK government to reconsider its decision to abolish the role by merging it with another government department, resulting in a loss of representation and voice for the community.

ParalympicsGB and its allies have written to the Prime Minister urging him to reconsider the decision to abolish the post of Minister for Disability. In fact, the UK Government intends to move the role to another department, specifically making it a ministerial post within the Department for Work and Pensions.

The government itself decided to make this move in December 2023, when the move was announced. The 57 organisations from across the sports sector were quick to respond, expressing concern about the impact this could have on their community. According to ParalympicsGB, 24% of the population (16 million people) are currently marginalised by the authorities.

ParalympicsGB and 56 partner organisations across the UK’s sport and activity community have come together to urge the UK Government to reconsider its decision to remove the role of a dedicated minister of state for disabled people in an open letter to Prime Minister @RishiSunak. — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) January 12, 2024

In a statement, the governing body for Paralympic sport in the UK is calling for the pride felt in Paralympic sport to be reflected in the work and priorities of government, to prevent it from being sidelined and losing its relevance. ParalympicsGB Chief Executive David Clarke said: "The government has a unique opportunity to deliver on the promises made in its disability and sport strategies as we enter this Paralympic year. There is a chance to highlight disability sport and promote equality for disabled people across our society.

"The lack of a leadership role within government sends a message to the 16 million disabled people in this country that they have no voice at the highest level of government. It is so important that disabled people are valued for the important role that they play in our society," she stressed.

"That is why we and our colleagues from across the system are urging the government to reverse its decision (...)," the chairman added, echoing the concerns that have been voiced since the government's intentions were announced.

Meanwhile, Justine Baynes, Chief Executive of British Wheelchair Basketball, added: "I am extremely disappointed by the UK Government's decision to abolish the post of Minister for Disabled People.

Dave Clark, chief executive of ParalympicsGB, has written to the UK government. GETTY IMAGES

"With this one decision, the government has declared that 24 per cent of the population are not a priority and do not need to have their voices heard." In addition, Baynes criticised the UK government's intention to include her in a junior DWP position, saying that this would see disabled people "as benefit claimants rather than valued for the important role they play in our society".

The chief executive of British Wheelchair Basketball said: "There is a huge problem in this country with attitudes to disability and decisions like this only exacerbate the problem.