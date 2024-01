Fiona Kidd has been appointed as World Sailing's new Head of International Development. She brings a wealth of experience in sports administration and will play a key role in World Sailing's objectives for the global development of the sport.

Kidd's appointment is a clear decision to strengthen the sport worldwide. Her experience in implementing high-impact programmes to improve support for Member National Authorities and the international sailing community is remarkable.

In her new role as Head of International Development, Fiona will be responsible for the strategic development, implementation and delivery of World Sailing's mission to grow the sport. This includes making the sport more accessible to the community, securing funding for it and supporting the training and development of sailors, coaches, race officials, and regional development coordinators.

With a rich background that began in 1983 as Executive Secretary in North America for the International Laser Class Association, Fiona brings over 30 years of experience in sailing development, both in youth and senior classes, coaching sustainability programmes and organising major events.

Her most recent role was as Secretary General of the International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA), a position she held for over seven years. In this role, she led the IODA Executive Committee, managing a multi-stakeholder environment with a global membership in over 110 countries and oversaw the day-to-day operations of the world's largest youth sailing class.

Fiona initiated the Recycled Optimist Parts and Equipment (ROPE) programme, a peer-to-peer initiative to increase sustainability and social responsibility within the class, with sailors donating Optimist equipment to sailors. Under Fiona's leadership, IODA is introducing the Optimist Coach Development Programme to create more opportunities and a pathway for coaches within the class.

She was Executive Secretary of ILCA North America and President of the Youth Sailing World Championships Committee from 2000 to 2012. She was also President of the Women's Forum from 2004 to 2012 and Sailing Sport Manager for the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games Organising Committee.

David Graham, CEO of World Sailing, said the appointment was a good fit for the policy and programmes and that her experience would be vital for development: "Her experience in delivering programmes that are so aligned with our priorities will help strengthen the sport in terms of sustainability and create more opportunities for people around the world at all levels."

He also set out World Sailing's perspective on sustainability as CEO from July 2020, and the newly appointed head shares and advocates for those guidelines: "Fiona brings a valuable perspective that will help World Sailing build on our work in sustainability, Paralympic Sailing and our ongoing goal to encourage more women and girls to participate in sailing".

"Her experience in leadership roles provides a unique perspective from within the sport and will help engage stakeholders and inspire teams to achieve our shared strategic goals. She is a valuable asset to the international sailing community, and we are all delighted to welcome her to the World Sailing team," he concluded.

It is important to note that World Sailing is the world governing body for the sport of sailing, officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). It consists of 147 Member National Authorities, the national governing bodies for sailing worldwide, and 119 World Sailing Class Associations.

Commenting on her recent appointment and immediate start, Fiona said: "I am looking forward to bringing my passion for youth development, equality, accessibility, and sustainability to the Federation to make a significant impact on global sailing and for sailors around the world."

"I have seen first-hand how the sport can change people's lives and have a positive impact on the community. I want to work with classes, clubs, our members, and committees to continue this mission and promote these core values for the benefit of the sport as a whole," Kidd added.