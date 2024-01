NFL coaching icon Bill Belichick has retired after 24 years and six Super Bowl titles as head coach of the Patriots, becoming only the third head coach to reach 300 regular season victories alongside iconic quarterback Tom Brady.

333 wins, 31 postseason victories and 6 Super Bowl championships. @pfwpaul on Bill Belichick’s legacy in New England: https://t.co/UjxbVrv4tr pic.twitter.com/wEwQL8yLoY — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 11, 2024

Belichick's departure marks the end of an era of championships and concludes one of the greatest dynasties in American sports. "I have so many fond memories and thoughts when I think of the Patriots, and I will always be a Patriot," Belichick said upon leaving the Boston franchise.

And he did not close any doors. "I hope to come back here, but right now we are moving on. Excited about the future, but always grateful for the opportunity here, the support here," stated the now-former head coach of Massachusetts-based team.

Thank you, Coach Belichick. pic.twitter.com/aQ5SWiVwmE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 11, 2024

William Stephen Belichick, better known as Bill Belichick, is now a free agent from now on and can sign with another NFL franchise to try and surpass his fellow Hall of Fame coaches Don Shula and George Halas.

Including postseason wins, the Tennessee native has 333 career victories, second only to Shula's 347, and is not far off Belichick's record despite his former team's worst season in history (4-13, the worst of Belichick's career).

New England Patriots icon Tom Brady celebrates with coach Bill Belichick. GETTY IMAGES

His coaching career began in 1975, although as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Colts. He went on to have a great career with the New York Giants, made his coaching debut with the Cleveland Browns in 1991, served as defensive coordinator with the New York Jets before becoming the head coach, and became an icon with the New England Patriots from 2000.

All love for the fans ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/qd0icHsDeI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 11, 2024

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, thanked the coach for his 24 years of service: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated forever as a legendary sports icon here in New England, and I believe he will be inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot," Kraft said.

Coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with owner Robert Kraft in Foxborough, Massachusetts. GETTY IMAGES

"Why? Because he is the best coach of all time, which makes this decision to part ways so difficult. But it's a move we both agreed was necessary at this time," concluded the 82-year-old Patriots owner.

“Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England.” pic.twitter.com/gF92egyWU9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 11, 2024

Belichick, by the numbers:

New England won NFL crowns under Belichick's leadership in the seasons 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018. The franchise's record under the legendary coach is impressive. A positive record of 266-120 in 24 seasons and won 17 AFC East titles, the most by any head coach with a single club, including 11 in a row (2009-2019), a remarkable record.