The National Baseball5 Tournament will be held in Ciego de Ávila and will be known as the Venezuelan Cup, in honour of the Venezuelan district of the province of Ciego de Ávila that will host the games in Cuba.

The 19 de Abril field in the Venezuela district of Ciego de Ávila province in Cuba will host an eight-team Baseball5 tournament called the Venezuelan Cup. The field will be upgraded to a high standard for the event.

The Cuban tournament will feature the provincial teams from Ciego de Ávila in the U-18 and U-23 categories, as well as the three-time national champions from La Habana, Sancti Spiritus, and the four teams participating in the tournament from the host country, Cazadores de Llega y Pon, Pinta Gracias del Quince y medio, Faranduleros de Venezuela, and Leñadores de Casimba.

A notable feature of the April 2024 tournament is that night matches will be played for the first time, making it the first national-level event in Cuba to be played at night.

The Venezuelan team has received support from the Municipal Sports Sector, Forestal, the Hydraulic Resources Company, and the Party and Government organisations.

Several world champions from the 2022 event in Mexico will take part in the tournament. Havana's Orlando Amador, the Acrobatic Squire, and the World Championship MVP, Capi Briandy Molina, will give clinics in this discipline.

Pablo Terry, head coach of the team that won the senior World Cup in the Mexican capital, and Sergio Arturo Pérez, assistant coach of the Cuban team that will win the Youth World Cup in Ankara in 2023, will also take part in the clinics.

Spirituano's players include senior world champion Lietis Arcia and Sergio Matamoros Valle, who was part of the national youth squad for the World Cup.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, with afternoon and evening sessions, with the opening match pitting a selection of Venezuelan stars against the national champions from La Habana.

All Cubans will be marking Sunday 14 April 2024 in their calendars. In the morning there will be the semi-finals between the top four teams (first and fourth against each other, as well as second and third) and in the evening the Grand Final of the Cuban competition.

Baseball5 is a new five-a-side, five-inning street version of Baseball/Softball that can be played anywhere, without the need for a traditional arena. It's a fast-paced urban discipline designed to bring baseball and softball to new places where it was previously unthinkable. It's a special format designed for dense and populated areas with many limitations to playing the traditional game.