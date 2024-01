GAMMA has announced that the 2024 European Championships will be held in Slovakia from 12-20 May, following the signing of a hosting agreement on 9 January. For the first time at a continental championship, a U18 event will be added to the senior programme.

The GAMMA European Championships will be held in one of Slovakia's major tourist destinations, Vysoké Tatry, located in the country's High Tatras mountain range.

Hosting major sporting events is part of the region's ambition, having hosted the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in previous years. Thanks to the work of the Slovakia Organisation MMA (SOMMA), they will now be able to add a major MMA event to their list of achievements.

The last GAMMA European Championships took place in Georgia in 2022. This 2024 edition is set to be even bigger and will be another highlight in a busy year for GAMMA events, which begins in March with the African Games in Ghana.