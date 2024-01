The Greater London Authority (GLA) has commissioned social impact and sustainability consultancy thinkBeyond to assess the impact of sporting events held in London and to improve future organisational strategies.

The GLA commissioned ThinkBeyond, a consultancy specialising in sustainability and social impact, to investigate and assess the impact of sporting events held in the capital and to provide evidence to inform its future strategy for hosting events.

The City of London is a world leader in hosting major sporting events and boasts state-of-the-art sporting facilities. With six airports offering direct or indirect flights to over 180 destinations worldwide, and a cosmopolitan society where all cultures coexist and over 300 languages are spoken among its nearly nine million inhabitants.

Cheavon Clarke and David Jamieson in British cruiserweight title eliminator at OVO Arena Wembley. GETTY IMAGES

As the GLA's Major Sports Event Evaluation Research Partner, thinkBeyond will help measure the economic impact, global reach, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion of major events taking place in London between 2023 and 2025. The aim is to provide objective analysis and recommendations to inform the GLA's major sports events strategy.

Notable major sporting events measured by the thinkBeyond team include impact assessments for major global sporting events, including those for World Athletics, the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham and the 13th UEFA Women's Euro 2022 in England.

NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Stadium in London last October. GETTY IMAGES

Sam Shave, Managing Partner at thinkBeyond, stated: "At the heart of our business is harnessing the power of sport to make a positive difference in the world. Major sporting events not only help maintain London's position as a global economic powerhouse, but also deliver on the Mayor's priorities of tackling inequalities, supporting Londoners to be active citizens, protecting the environment and bringing communities together. We're delighted to be working with the GLA to help grow London's portfolio of major events and ensure that sport can have an even greater impact on the city."

Team Europe poses for a photograph in front of Tower Bridge. GETTY IMAGES

Major sporting events planned for London this year and in 2025 include the UEFA Champions League Final at Wembley Stadium, two regular season games between Major League Baseball's New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies at the London Stadium, three regular season NFL games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium, as well as events such as the Diamond League Athletics, Formula E, and the Women's Rugby World Cup.