The gap between the elite and the middle class is widening as a result of major structural changes and the taking of funds by other universities through fan fees and donations. Survival without external funding is becoming increasingly difficult.

University sport needs additional support and in some cases even more support. This is the case at the University of Hawaii, which is an example of how a lack of revenue has led to the demise of some programmes. This shortfall prevents them from competing on a level playing field, especially in sports that require large budgets.

The Honolulu Civil Beat reports: "Numerous changes at the institution are hindering the growth of the sports structures. A pending change in athletic director, the construction of a new stadium and many other changes have left the day-to-day operations without revenue. College sports are in turmoil. TV contracts and the changing landscape favour a future where students are in control. They are free agents, moving from university to university and school to school.

There are opportunities that cannot be turned down, making it a challenge to retain talent when more resources are available elsewhere.

The gap between large and small programmes is also widening. The influx of external and corporate capital means that they no longer have to rely on taxpayers or compulsory tuition fees. With money from fans and donations, they become self-sufficient. The gap between those with money and those without is widening, making it impossible to compete.

The lack of a large capacity football stadium also affects the University of Hawaii. While other sports, such as athletics, contribute less, football and its fans bring in money and generate wealth.

Additional income will come from fans and donations. GETTY IMAGES

There is a debate going on in Hawaii about whether building a new stadium will solve the problem or make it worse. If you have a big stadium, but the fans don't come and pay for the tickets, you don't get the revenue. Instead of being a solution, it becomes a problem.

This debate, in which the University of Hawaii is currently involved, has been picked up by the local media. As USA Today put it: "College sports is big business," based on reports filed with the NCAA. The difference is that while some universities can afford to pay for themselves through fans and donations, others, like Hawaii, can only survive through government and private funding.

In contrast, direct and indirect support from the university, including state funding, was the primary source of revenue for Hawaii in 2022. By comparison, stadiums like Michigan's Big House can seat more than 100,000 fans. Even if UH fans wanted to come out in droves and buy tickets, Amemiya points out: "There's just not enough room at Ching Field. "Hawaii could sell out all of its home games, and that would be the equivalent of just one home game for Michigan," he said.

And of course, when you combine the fan support with the television rights deals, it gets so high that the market outstrips itself. And the business flourishes. Some teams have even switched conferences in search of better deals. According to the Honolulu Civil Beat. To secure a more attractive TV deal, West Coast teams such as UCLA and USC have left the Pac-12 for the Midwest's Big 10. It is estimated that both will quadruple their revenues.