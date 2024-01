Pita Taufatofua, Tonga’s famous flag bearer, who gained world fame for his memorable shirtless appearances at the Rio 2016, PyeongChang 2018 and Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremonies is now thinking of his fourth appearance in the Olympic Games.

At the 2023 Pacific Games which was held last month in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Taufatofua was in the role of Believe in Sport Ambassador as part of the broader Athlete 365 Make the Right Decision campaign of the IOC. He was also UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador at the same games.

However, the famous athlete still thinks about going back to the Olympics, though he hasn’t decided what sport he will compete in yet.

Pita Taufatofua (center) during the Men's +80kg Taekwondo Repechage contest on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Maja Hitij/Getty Images

He competed in taekwondo at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and is hoping to make his fourth Olympic appearance either in taekwondo or kayak.

"The goal has always been to go to the Olympics and the dream is still there to be one of the first athletes to do three completely unrelated Olympic sports," said the athlete to IOC.

"I would love to do kayaking at the next Olympics," Taufatofua said. "I would love to go and paddle and raise awareness for the sport of paddling. There isn't enough kayaking in a professional sense in the Pacific, and we've got a whole lot of lagoons and waterways and to see athletes have access and start doing healthy sports, would be really cool. I think that I can maybe bring a few more eyes to that sport in the Pacific if I was to qualify, so I'm giving everything I can to qualify."

Pita Taufatofua trains at Jindalee Boat Ramp on December 23, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia © Chris Hyde/Getty Images

If the 30-old athlete decides to compete in taekwondo, he will return to Honiara, where the Taekwondo Oceania Olympic Qualification Tournament will be held in April.