December was an important month for the World Taekwondo, as six athletes from each of the eight weight categories booked their places for Paris 2024.

Five of them received their quotas from the Olympic rankings, which were finally finalised after the 2023 Manchester Grand Prix Finals. Another quota went to the winners of the 2023 Wuxi Grand Slam Champions Series. World Taekwondo must confirm the use of these quotas to the NOCs on 11 January, but the Olympic rankings will not change until then

Turkey and China have five ouf of eight Olympic quotas. Host nation France and Great Britain have four. Athletes will have one another chance to qualify for Paris 2024 through continental qualifying tournaments. The first of these will be the African Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Tourrnament in Dakar, Senegal, from 9-11 February. A month later, Sofia, Bulgaria, will host the European Qualifiers from 8-10 March.

A week after that, Tai'an City in China will host the Asian Qualifier from 15-17 March, and on 6 April, Honiara in the Solomon Islands will host the Oceania Qualifier, with the winner earning a qualification spot.

Finally, Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic will host the Pan American Qualifier for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games from 9-11 April. The top two athletes from each event will earn a spot for their country. On 16 May 2024, World Taekwondo will reallocate any unused quota places for Paris 2024.





Dates and events:

Date

Place

Event

Discipline

February 9

Dakar, Senegal

African Qualification Tournament for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

PLY

February 10-11

African Qualification Tournament for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

OLY

March 8

Sofia, Bulgaria

European Qualification Tournament for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

PLY

March 9-10

European Qualification Tournament for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

OLY

March 15-16

Tai'an City, China

Asian Qualification Tournament for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

OLY

March 17

Asian Qualification Tournament for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

PLY

April 6

Honiara, Solomon Islands

Oceania Qualification Tournament for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

OLY

Oceania Qualification Tournament for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

PLY

April 9-10

Dominican Republic

Pan American Qualification Tournament for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

OLY

April 11

Pan American Qualification Tournament for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

PLY