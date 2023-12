The 2026 Asian Para Games (AINAGOC) have unveiled their logo, which will bear the slogan 'Imagine One Heart.' This emblem will be used at the Games, which will be held in the city of Nagoya, Japan, from 18-24 October 2026.

The 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 will feature a logo that incorporates shapes reminiscent of the Asian Games logo, but with its own unique identity. The meaning behind the slogan, 'Imagine One Heart,' reflects how the Asian Para Games works to break down barriers between people, whether they have a disability or not, and shows that we have so much in common that unites us.

Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, commented: "It is always an exciting moment when the Asian Para Games emblem and slogan are unveiled. They act as a kick-off to build excitement ahead of the Games. We are confident that the people of Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya will welcome them with enthusiasm, just as they will welcome the Para athletes in three years' time."

Speaking at an event to unveil the slogan and emblem, Organising Committee President, Hideaki Omura, remarked: "The Asian Para Games slogan and logo were discussed and reviewed by a committee of external experts in response to various opinions from para-athletes and university students."

He expressed his happiness and gratitude for the slogan and emblem: "I am very pleased to present the slogan and emblem today, which are the result of the thoughts and feelings of many different people. I would like to thank Mr. Miyashita for creating the emblem, Ms. Sakamoto for creating the slogan, and Mr. Hiromura, the chair,man of the committee, and all the other members of the Production Review Committee and the Selection Committee, for creating and selecting a wonderful slogan and emblem suitable for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games."

"We will make every effort to convey the thoughts and feelings contained in the slogan and emblem through various opportunities, so that this wonderful slogan and emblem, as the symbol of the Asian Para Games, will be loved and familiar to the citizens of the prefecture, the whole of Japan, and even the world."

Some 3,500 to 4,000 athletes representing 45 National Paralympic Committees in 18 sports are expected to take part in the 5th Asian Para Games. The Games, which will be held in Japan in the port city of just over 2.3 million people, will be the largest Paralympic event after the Paralympic Games.