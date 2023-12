USA Gymnastics has announced the six athletes who will be included as part of the USAG 2024 Hall of Fame Class, including Olympic and world medalists, a coach, and an influential member of the gymnastics community in various disciplines.

This prestigious accolade, bestowed upon only a select few individuals associated with the sport, will take place on Saturday 29 June in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the northern United States of America. Inductions into the USAG Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will take place during the framework of the USA Gymnastics National Congress, the USA Gymnastics Championships, the National Gymnastics Championships for All, Gymfest, and the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials for 2024.

The distinguished athletes are:

-Alexander "Sasha" Artemev: Olympic bronze medallist in the men's team, two-time World Championship bronze medallist and five-time US national champion. Born in Minsk, Belarus, Artemev currently coaches at 5280 Gymnastics in Colorado, where he lives with his wife Bailey Artemeva, and their daughter, Amira.

-Jana Bieger: Olympic alternate in 2008, three-time silver medallist at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. After retiring from competition, she earned a degree in Early Childhood Education and resides in Florida, where she is actively involved in the gymnastics community as a FIG Brevet Judge. She is now a coach at Genie's Gymnastics in Florida.

-Ivana Hong: 2008 Olympic alternate, world bronze medallist in women's artistic gymnastics. She was part of the US women's team that won gold at the 2007 World Championships in Stuttgart. In addition to her outstanding career, she specialised in human biology and sociology at Stanford University and resides in California. She served as the president of the USAG Athletes' Council (2018-21) and as the athletes' representative on the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors. She currently works at Apple as a product manager, is a Barre3 instructor, and contributes to NBC's Summer Olympics production.

-Dr. William "Bill" Sands: Long-time professor and sports scientist, former Director of Research and Development at USAG, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. He has been an integral part of gymnastics as an athlete, coach, scholar, author, and scientist. Dr. Sands was the Director of Research and Development at USA Gymnastics from 1987 to 1995, served on the Scientific Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) from 2009 to 2016, and has written 13 books, 50 book chapters, and over 100 peer-reviewed research articles. Dr. Sands remains connected to the gymnastics community through teaching and mentoring coaches on the science of gymnastics.

-Savannah Vinsant: 2012 Olympian, three-time US Trampoline Champion. Vinsant made US history as the first American to reach an Olympic trampoline final (finishing sixth), a feat she achieved at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

-Youri Vorobyev: Coach of multiple world champions and medallists in acrobatics, six-time Acrobatics Coach of the Year awardee by USAG. Born in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, he holds a master's degree in gymnastics and acrobatics from the Ushinskiy Pedagogical University in Odessa. Since 2002, Vorobyev has coached junior and senior gymnasts to more than 60 U.S. titles and has trained four World Championship gold medalists, six World Championship silver and bronze medalists, two World Games medalists, and many other outstanding athletes.