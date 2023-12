The Bolivian national SAMBO championship was held in the department of La Paz. Sportsmen from the departments of Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, El Alto, Sucre, Tarija, Oruro and La Paz took part in the competition which took place from 8-9 December.

Athletes of various ages came to compete on the SAMBO mats. The youngest participants were children aged 7 years. In total, the championship brought together more than 120 sambists.

Based on the results of the tournament, a national rating of sambists who will represent Bolivia at international competitions next year was compiled.

In addition, on December 20 the best sambists of the 2023 in Bolivia were awarded by La Paz Departmental Sports Service.