Juan Manuel Lopez, now president of Pan American Taekwondo Union (PATU), together with his team, was the pioneer in the organisation of the Gala Dinner offered in 2014 in Queretaro, together with WT. 10 years later presiding over the ascending Pan-American continental union, he will once again bring the PATU Gala Dinner to Queretaro.

"We are really proud to be able to offer this important moment to the personalities of the year, 2023 has been a great year for our continental union and it is worth recognizing the effort of each one of those who have made the name of our region sound all over the planet" expressed the president of PATU.

The event will be held on January 28, and will pay tribute to the best athletes, coaches, and referees for their outstanding performance throughout 2023. In addition, PATU will integrate in its second edition the new members of the Hall of Fame as was done in 2022 when the first edition was held in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Juan Manuel Lopez © PATU

The initiative proposed by Mr. Lopez looking to recognize the efforts of the best sportsperson, has transcended in such a way that the World Taekwondo continued with the tradition along with the final Grand Prix and adopted by other continental unions, as well as locally by the MNAs.

"We are strong worldwide, we always try to anticipate by proposing strategies that directly benefit the entire Pan American Taekwondo family, as we did since I had a leadership position. On this occasion and as every day, we will look to promote to the maximum the great capabilities that we have to show to the planet. This Gala Dinner will undoubtedly be one to always remember," concluded the PATU President.