In a remarkable milestone for both the University of Calgary and Canada, the University has been awarded the prestigious Healthy Campus Certificate by FISU, achieving a remarkable Platinum distinction by excelling in 94 out of 100 criteria. This achievement is a wonderful Christmas present for the academic community, the University stated.

Thanks to the University of Calgary's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of well-being and academic excellence, the ITR will continue its tireless efforts until September 2023, resulting in the University achieving the coveted FISU Healthy Campus Platinum label.

Notably, this makes the University of Calgary the first higher education institution in North and South America to achieve this prestigious Platinum recognition, a great achievement just days before Christmas.

One of the key drivers of this success is the University's strong emphasis on encouraging both researchers and students to actively engage in wellbeing research.

One notable achievement was that Connor Hass, a dedicated student, completed an NSERC BRAIN CREATE Summer Studentship from May to August 2023 under the supervision of Dr Marc Poulin.

Connor Hass is one of the most outstanding students at the University of Calgary. FISU

Connor's leadership played a pivotal role in spearheading a collaborative effort involving students, faculty, and staff, working closely with university leadership.

The culmination of this achievement was marked by Connor's presentation of the comprehensive data collected for the FISU Healthy Campus Initiative at the prestigious 2023 Hotchkiss Brain Institute - Cumming School of Medicine Summer Student Symposium.

This event showcased the University's commitment to holistic well-being, bringing together the brightest minds to contribute to the betterment of society.

The University of Calgary's extraordinary accomplishment in receiving the FISU Healthy Campus Platinum Label underscores its commitment to fostering a healthy and thriving academic environment.

The University of Calgary received the first-ever Platinum distinction in the Americas. FISU

As the first Canadian university to receive this prestigious award, it serves as an inspiring example for institutions worldwide, highlighting the importance of well-being, research, and community collaboration in the pursuit of academic excellence.

This achievement reflects the University of Calgary's dedication to encouraging a healthier and more vibrant educational landscape, in keeping with the institution's values of knowledge, innovation, and inclusivity.



The International University Sports Federation (FISU) congratulates the University of Calgary on this remarkable feat, which truly embodies the spirit of academic excellence and holistic well-being.