The MLB Cup's Fall season in China began in September and included stops in 13 cities: Changchun and Shenyang in September; Qingdao, Dalian, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Shanghai, Yangzhou and Shijiazhuang in October; Wuxi, Chengdu, Chongqing and Nanchang in November; and Fuzhou, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Haikou in December.

After reaching eight cities in August, MLB First Pitch added four more in the autumn. In 2023, the project included 12 cities (Luzhou, Songyang, Zhongshan, Yinchuan, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Sichuan Tianfu, Ulanqab, Dongguan, Fuzhou, Hohhot), nine of them for the first time. It involved 137 schools, an increase of 30% compared to 2022. The project involved 9,248 direct participants, had a total of 189,593 contacts and was a complete success.

First Pitch Community Centres were launched in six new cities, including Yangzhou, Tianjin, Wuxi, Shanghai, Shenyang, and Shenzhen. The number of cities increased by four, and the total number of events doubled compared to last year.

The number of participants also increased significantly, with a total of 1,308 people, an increase of almost 50% compared to 2022. In 2023, First Pitch Community Centres included not only baseball clubs but also leisure centres, sports parks and football pitches, opening up diverse community sporting experiences.

The programme involved 412 teams and 5,100 players, and also included coaching training for schools in nine cities: Yinchuan, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Zhangjiakou, Liuzhou, Zhongshan, Sichuan Tianfu, Ulanqab, and Changzhou, involving 362 participants.

After two years of development, My First Baseball Lesson (MFBL) expanded its impact to a wider audience as MLB partnered with more social media platforms and launched free baseball/softball clinics for new fans, covering over 179 stops in 29 cities across mainland China.

MFBL's 2023 Series attracted more than 186,000 fans and generated more than 100 million views on Douyin, Kuaishou, Weibo, Little Red Book and Bilibili, the top social media platforms in China. Air, the top hip-hop singer and rapper in China, became the newly appointed ambassador for 2023.