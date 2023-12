In Tokyo 2020, Africa had a strong representative in taekwondo’s Mixed Gender Team Showcase. Olympic medalists from Rio de Janeiro Cheick Cisse and Ruth Gbagbi joined by Seydou Gbane and Amanita Traore representing Ivory Coast in the Showcase though failed to qualify for finals.

Two African teams were among the eight teams who were searching for their place in the same event in Paris 2024. Morocco and Rwanda were trying to qualify for the Paris 2024 Mixed Gender Team Showcase. Only the three best teams could receive a ticket to Paris, and this time, African teams failed to qualify.

Morocco lost their quarterfinal match to eventual finalists Uzbekistan 58-78. Rwanda had no chances against Brazil’s strong team - 29-151. Both teams had a chance to go to bronze medal bouts, but Rwanda again lost their three bouts with a total 38-114 to Kazakhstan.

Morocco fought hard against Team Korea (Wuxi Worldcup) and even won two bouts out of three (17-15, 21-14), but the second bout decided the result of the match as it ended 20-9 to Korea’s favour. The total score was 49-46 at the end of the match.

The World Cup champion China and the finalist Uzbekistan booked their place in Paris 2024 Paris Mixed Gender Team Showcase. They were joined by Brazil as the best third place team. The french taekwondo team will be the fourth participant in the Showcase as the host nation.