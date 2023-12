Japan finishes the year as best in the world in Baseball

The Japan National Team concludes the year 2023 at the top of the WBSC/KONAMI Men's Baseball World Rankings, following the press release issued by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

Having clinched victories in the Premier12, the World Baseball Classic, and the Olympic Games, the Asian team maintained its position as the number 1 in the WBSC/KONAMI Men's Baseball World Rankings after the final update of the year.





Japan's score has increased by 225 points, reaching 5,797 points after their triumph in the 30th Asian Baseball Championship of the BFA. The ranking update also includes the results of the Oceania Qualifier for the WBSC Under-15 Baseball World Cup.

The top 26 men's baseball programs have remained unchanged, holding their positions in the rankings. The Mexico National Team (4,764) finished the year in second place, while the United States (4,492) secured third place.





Meanwhile, the most improved country was the Philippines (318), which solidified its position as the most improved program among the top 30, rising four places to the 28th position.





Other notable climbers include Hong Kong, China (223), ascending five positions to reach the 32nd spot, and the well-performing team in the XXX Asian Baseball Championship, such as the Pakistan National Team (155), which climbed 11 spots to finish the year at the 38th position, while Palestine (82) improved by nine positions, achieving a historic record at the 46th spot.





It is worth noting that the WBSC/KONAMI Men's Baseball World Rankings include 80 programs from the five Olympic continents, and Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. has expanded its global partnership to include the naming rights for the WBSC World Rankings.