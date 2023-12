Registration is now open for next year's European University Games, which will take place in Hungary from July 12 to July 24, 2024.

The cities of Debrecen and Miskolc will host the largest university sports event in Hungary since the 1965 Summer University. Registrations are already available.





Registrations must be submitted by the national university sports bodies of Europe, under the umbrella of the European University Sports Association (EUSA), the license holder for the European University Games.





The European University Games are the largest academic sports event in Europe. They are held every two years and involve athletes enrolled in higher education.





This edition will be held under the theme "More than the Games," and it is expected to attract a large number of athletes from leading universities across Europe. They will have the opportunity to represent their respective universities in 17 different sports, as well as participate in other educational and social activities.





The sports open for registration include:

Badminton, Basketball, 3x3 Basketball, Beach Handball, Beach Volleyball, Chess, Futsal, Handball, Judo, Karate, Kickboxing, Tennis, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Volleyball, and Water Polo. There will also be a special registration for student athletes with disabilities who are especially invited to participate in Para Table Tennis.





Debrecen and Miskolc, the Host Cities:

Debrecen (220,000 people), the second most important city in Hungary after the capital Budapest, is located in the eastern part, about 115 km from the other host city, Miskolc (160,000), in the northeastern part of Hungary. Both cities have modern infrastructure and sports facilities suitable for the major university event of the year.





Regarding the universities, Debrecen and Miskolc have a combined population of 40 thousand students attending 14 universities and 8 faculties. Both institutions have a prominent capacity for education, research, and innovation, with academically recognized results internationally.





The University of Debrecen has a history of just over 100 years, founded in 1912, inheriting the Hungarian Royal University, among others, and merging in 2000 to its current form. The University of Miskolc (formerly known as the Technical University of Heavy Industry before 1990) is the largest university in northern Hungary.





EUSA and the Organizing Committee are working closely to ensure the success of the games, with the support of local stakeholders and national institutions to achieve European University Games at the highest level.





It is worth noting that the last games were held in Lodz, Poland, in 2022, with 4,459 participants representing 422 universities from 38 European countries.