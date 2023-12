Messi, Haaland, and Mbappé, the nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Player Awards



The best players in the world of football, were announced with no surprises. The current Ballon d'Or holder and winner of this award, Lionel Messi, along with Mbappé and Norwegian goal-scorer Haaland, will vie for the title of the best player in the world according to FIFA. Bonmati, Caicedo, and Hermoso will attempt to secure the honor in the women's category.

The finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player and The Best FIFA Women's Player awards, as well as the FIFA Puskás Award, have been revealed. The winners will receive their awards on January 15, 2024, in London, along with the FIFA Puskás Award for scoring the most beautiful goal in the world.





In the women's category, the three finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Player Award are:

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia / Deportivo Cali Femenino / Real Madrid CF)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / CF Pachuca Femenil)

This award recognizes the most outstanding female footballers between August 1, 2022, and August 20, 2023, the date of the final of this year's FIFA Women's World Cup.





On the other hand, the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award, highlighting the performance of the best footballers between December 19, 2022, and August 20, 2023, are:

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain / Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami)

Erling Haaland (Norway / Manchester City FC)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

As for the FIFA Puskás Award, the nominees are:

Julio Enciso (Paraguay / Brighton & Hove Albion FC)

Guilherme Madruga (Brazil / Botafogo Futebol Clube)

Nuno Santos (Portugal / Sporting CP)

On Monday, January 15, we will learn the winners in the birthplace of football. London, just like in 2017 and 2018, will dress up to pay tribute to the best athletes in the sport with the most fans worldwide. The new winners, with the exception of the Santa Fe native Lio Messi, who is the only one who can repeat, will replace the previous winners Alexia Putellas and Marcin Oleksy.