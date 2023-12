Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the International Olympic Committee of endangering the Olympic movement by imposing rules on Russian athletes for the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

Earlier this month, the IOC ruled that Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete in France as neutrals unless they actively supported Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"If they continue to act in this way, they will bury the Olympic movement," Putin said.

He did not give a clear answer on whether Russian athletes should go to Paris. "To go or not to go?... The conditions must be analysed in detail,".

"If they are politically motivated, artificial conditions aimed at cutting off our (political) leaders... and weakening our team, then the Sports Ministry and the Russian Olympic Committee should make an informed decision," he added.

He accused sports officials of acting "under pressure from Western elites". As reported by AFP.