In a virtual event held yesterday, the former head coach of the Canadian Olympic team spoke about the significance of a premier event in women's ice hockey for Oneida County (NY) and women's hockey in general.

Yesterday, the organizers of the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship held a virtual press event with AHL Utica Comets head coach, Kevin Dineen. The former NHL player (17 seasons) and Olympic champion for Canada in 1994, discussed the upcoming 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship. His time as the head coach of the Canadian women's Olympic team, the global growth of women's hockey, and the importance of this event for the city of Utica and Oneida County in New York.

It's worth noting that the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship, featuring the participation of 10 nations, is scheduled from April 3 to 14 in the city of Utica, a small town in the state of New York with a population of just 60,000. All games (preliminary round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal matches) will be played at the Adirondack Bank Center, with a capacity for nearly 4,000 spectators for ice hockey events.

Kevin Dineen coached with the Florida Panthers for two seasons (2011-13). © Getty Images

The 10 teams will be divided into two groups, with the U.S., Canada, Czechia, Finland, and Switzerland in Group A, while China, Denmark, Germany, Japan, and Sweden in Group B. In the preliminary round, each team will play against the other four teams in its group.

The top five teams from Group A and the top three from Group B will advance to the quarterfinals on April 11, with the winners facing off in the semifinals on April 13. The two semifinal winners will compete for the gold on April 14, while the losing two teams will vie for the bronze earlier that day.

The 2024 edition of the IIHF Women's World Championship marks the fifth time the United States has hosted the event and the first since 2017 when the tournament took place in Plymouth, Michigan. Other host cities in the United States have included Lake Placid, New York (1994), Minneapolis (2001), and Burlington, Vermont (2012).