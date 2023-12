Cuban taekwondo practitioner, an Olympic bronze medalist from London 2012 Robelis Despaigne (+80 kg) signed a contract with UFC and is looking for his debut.

After ending his taekwondo career Despaigne seriously decided to move to Florida and to enter the MMA. He debuted in mixed martial arts in 2022, and has won four fights from four since then. His last three fights lasted a total of 19 seconds, and the last knockout on December 3 at Fury FC event within 4 seconds made the UFC suggest a contract to the fighter immediately.

“When I came back, I spoke to my manager AJ Ariosa literally two minutes after the fight and he told me, ‘Hey, you’re signed to the UFC.’ Three minutes after that, they announced it in the cage. That’s how it happened.” told Despaigne to USA Today.

According to his contract the 35 year old fighter will have three fights in six months.