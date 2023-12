Luis Moreno Garcia of Venezuela had a moment of joy during the World Combat Games this October. He was the first Para athlete to win the gold medal of the games by defeating Moldova’s Oleg Nemtan 7-0 in the final of the -79kg Men’s Blind SAMBO category.

“This gold medal win made me realise that SAMBO is really a sport that opens up new horizons,” he said. “SAMBO gives you the opportunity to feel alive: a normal life, like that of ordinary people. And this is the most important element of the sport for me.”

“I was pleased with sport’s handling of athletes with visual impairments, allowing them to decide whether to participate in SAMBO simply to stay fit, or to take things up a notch by competing for their countries internationally”

Asked for a report card on the World Combat Games, Moreno was complementary: “Everything was just wonderful. This is the highest level this discipline has reached after the regional Asia-Oceania World Championship. I want to congratulate all the people who took part in organising these competitions”.