The Executive Board of the Asian Paralympic Committee (AsPC) convened in Riyadh on the 23rd and 24th of November, with a focus on the upcoming AsPC Conference and General Assembly in Riyadh.

The 32nd meeting was inaugurated by AsPC President, Majid Rashed, who welcomed the AsPC Board to Riyadh and expressed gratitude for their hard work and commitment over the past four years. "It's time to celebrate and be proud of what we have achieved together in the last four years. We have built a strong foundation and a platform for our athletes during these years, and last month we had one of the most amazing events: the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Paralympic Games."





Rashed further elaborated, "Our mission is aligned with athlete development, creating more opportunities for their qualification so they can find the right path to start, pursue their passion, and dreams. We will continue to work hard and provide them with the best environment in Asia. We are already a role model, and we have organized the best continental Games, looking forward to doing more," said Rashed.

AsPC President, Majid Rashed - © Asian Paralympic Committee - Media & Communications Department





During the meeting in the capital of Saudi Arabia, updates were also received on the Asian Awards, Executive Board elections, upcoming Games, the 2024 budget, and the Strategic Plan. Over the two-day meeting, the Board also heard reports from organizers of Future Games, including the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Asian Paralympic Youth Games in Tashkent 2025, and the Asian Paralympic Games in Aichi-Nagoya 2026. There was also a report on the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Paralympic Games presented by HAPGOC (Hangzhou 2022 organizers).





Additionally, the AsPC Conference, scheduled for the 25th and 26th of November, including the Asian Awards and followed by the General Assembly on the 27th and 28th of November, will be livestreamed on the AsPC's YouTube channel.