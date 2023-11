Several judo stars will return to the tatami in Sportpark Gmunden in Raiffeisen (Austria) during the Austrian Bundesliga Final Four tournament, which will be held on November 25.

Highly rated star from Belgium Matthias Casse who is N2 in the world ranking of 81 kg weight category, will return in action and will try to get his revenge from Austria’s Wachid Borchashvili, whom he lost at the European Championships in Montpellier earlier this month.

In Bundesliga’s Final four tournament 7 fights are completed per round (in the Olympic weight classes: -60, -66, -73, -81, -90, -100, +100). Casse will represent UJZ Mühlviertel. Wachid Borchashvili and his two brothers Shamil and Kimran will try to repeat their 2021’s success, when they become Bundesliga champions with LZ Multikraft Wels. These two teams will face each other in the semifinals, and the Casse - Borchashvili bout is one of the most intriguing bouts of the tournament.

Tigers vs UJZ Mühlviertel in Final 4 final match in 2022 © Judo Austria

In the other semifinal defending champions M&R Galaxy Judo Tigers will meet against PSV Salzburg. Tigers added to their squad 2021 world bronze medalist Karamat Huseynov from Azerbaijan, while PSV’s top star two time Olympic champion Lukas Krpalek will likely miss the Final Four. Another top star is two time world bronze medalist Marcus Nyman from Sweden.

The final squads will be submitted before the semifinal bouts, so maybe there will be some other surprises and familiar faces.