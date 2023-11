The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has published the dates of World Sambo Championships 2024.

The city of Astana (Kazakhstan) was elected to host the world championships in 2024 during XXXV FIAS congress which was held in the Sports and Concert Complex named after Karen Demirchyan in Yerevan (Armenia). The capital of Armenia hosted the World Sambo Championships 2023 on november 9-13.

A year later the capital city of Kazakhstan will be the place where the world’s strongest sambists will gather.

Yerevan hosted FIAS World Sambo Championships 2023 © FIAS

In the calendar of FIAS the World Sambo Championships 2024 are dated in November from November 8 to November 10. As it was announced earlier the XXXVI FIAS congress also will be held in Astana during the world championship.